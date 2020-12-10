This Wednesday Arnau was on duty at the pharmacy and slept in a small bed they have inside the store. The night, however, was hard: the pharmacy run by his parents is just over 30 meters from the building that was set onfire in Badalona. Arnau says he heard some loud banging and went outside to see what was going on. "They weren't blows, they were butane cylinders exploding in the middle of a burning building", he recalls. He adds that a family friend lived in the building, but he was lucky enough to arrive when the fire had already started and was able to take refuge in a friend's house.

651x366 Arnau at the door of the pharmacy where he works and which is located 30 meters from the building affected by a serious fire in Badalona / CESC MAIDEU Arnau at the door of the pharmacy where he works and which is located 30 meters from the building affected by a serious fire in Badalona / CESC MAIDEU

As for the atmosphere in the neighbourhood, Arnau says that "he has never had any problems at the pharmacy, but there are neighbours who have complained". Arnau's shop has remained in the middle of the police cordon and today he can only sell medicines to the authorities, the fire brigade, the Mossos d'Esquadra (the Catalan police force), the emergency services, and journalists.

Saïd lives just fifty metres from the squatted building in Badalona which caught fire on Wednesday night. "First we noticed the smell of smoke, then we looked out of the window and saw the flames". He explains that apart from having to keep an eye on the fire, he also couldn't sleep because of an image that he can't take out of his head: "People jumping from the top floor into the flames". Unlike what the mayor of Badalona, Xavier Garcia Albiol, has said, Saïd says that the neighborhood was quiet and that the occupants "gave few problems". He adds that he believes that more than 150 people lived there, and that there were mothers with children.