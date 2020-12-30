The daily contagion and deaths in Catalonia shoot up: 3,639 new cases and 98 deaths

Pressure continues to mount on hospitals with 44 new admissions

The Health Department reports 3,639 new infections of covid-19 confirmed in Catalonia and 98 deaths, and increases the number of hospital admissions, which now stand at 1,820 (44 more than yesterday) and those admitted to ICUs, 376 (2 more than yesterday). The figure of 3,600 new infections per day has not been attained since November. The total number of covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic is now 360,126. On the other hand, speed of contagion and effective potential growth have fallen back: 1.03 (-0.06) and to 328 points (-15), respectively.

So far, there have been 27,720 positives in care homes, of which 7,762 have died and 109 are in hospital.

Almost 1,500 cases in Cerdanya

In Cerdanya and Ripollès, the two regions where exits and entries are banned, the rate of infection decreases to 0.90 and 0.89. On the other hand, 1,233 people have been vaccinated in Catalonia. There have been 1,494 cases in Cerdanya since the beginning of the pandemic and 18 people have died. There are currently 15 patients in hospital and effective potential growth is 2,032.

