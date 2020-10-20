Risk of major outbreak in Catalonia highest since beginning of pandemic

Effective Potential Growth (EPG), the figure used to measure the risk of a major covid-19 outbreak, has risen again in Catalonia. After rising over 400 on Sunday, it has jumped 466.49 points today, 28.11 more than yesterday. This figure represents its highest level since the beginning of the pandemic (the highest figure for March was 454).

The transmission rate or speed of infection, the R number, has fallen slightly from 1.30 to 1.28.

This was reported by the Department of Health, which today recorded 2,855 confirmed new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 179,162. There have also been 51 new deaths in Catalonia, taking the total to 13,670.

In addition, the number of people hospitalised continues to rise: there have been 77 new admissions, with the total standing at 1,385, of whom 239 are in the ICU, 25 more than yesterday.

"We now have more capacity to do more tests than were done in March and, therefore, we can control the virus somewhat better. We are also imposing restrictions, and we must remember that new measures take about 10-15 days to give results," said Oxford University's Daniel Prieto-Alhambra in an interview with Catalunya Ràdio.