Covid continues to advance: there are 22 more patients in Catalan ICUs and contagion is approaching 2,700 a day

The last update of the data of the pandemic that has made public the department of Health shows that the covid continues to advance in Catalonia on Christmas eve. According to the latest balance, which refers to the 24th of December, there is a significant increase in patients in Catalan ICUs (according to the last count, there were 314; yesterday there were already 336) and the Effective Potential Growth grows ten points (from 335 to 345). Only  the rate of spread, the Rt, has fallen slightly in recent hours, from 1.24 to 1.20, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

All this in a context in which daily infections confirmed by PCR and antigen tests are on the rise: 2,699  new positive cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the  total number of reported cases that have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic to 350,117.

In the last assessment, 45 more deaths were recorded per covid-19. In total, 16,792 people have already lost their lives due to coronavirus.

Christmas and covid-19: a devilish combination

