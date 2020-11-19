Lockdown easing: no mobility restrictions by Christmas
Find out what you can and can't do in each of the planned phases
The anti-covid measures structured in four phases announced this Thursday by the Government mark the beginning of a progressive easing of restrictions that begins next Monday, November 23. Both vice-president Pere Aragonès and Government spokesperson Meritxell Budó have already warned that it is not yet a return to normality because "we're still dealing with the second wave". Find out here what you can and can't do in each of the phases.
Phase 1 (23 November - 6 December)
Mobility
No travel outside Catalonia or between municipalities at weekends. Curfew remains in place.
Bars and restaurants
They can open with a capacity of 30% from 6 am to 6 pm. After this time and until 9.30 pm, they can only serve dinner. There is a maximum of four people per group unless they are from the same coexistance bubble. Two metres must be maintained between tables. There is no limit on outdoor seating.
Education
Virtual classes are maintained at high schools and universities, except for practical classes.
Extra-curricular
Non-competitive sports activities organised at school, extracurricular activities organised by schools up to a maximum of six students per classroom and also outdoor and indoor leisure activities in groups of a maximum of six people are allowed.
Culture
Cinemas, theatres, auditoriums and concert halls may now open with a 50% capacity limit and up to 500 people. Museums, libraries, galleries and archives continue open.
Sports
Gyms can open with a limit of 30% on capacity and closed changing rooms. Open-air sports facilities will remain open with a limit on capacity of 50%. Sports activities will have a maximum of six participants. Competitions are still suspended.
Recreational activities
Children's playgrounds remain open until 8pm and indoor children's areas, bingos, casinos and gambling halls are kept closed, and major are festivals suspended.
Shops
Establishments of over 800 square metres can open, and they can use all the space with a limit on capacity of 30%. This same limit is maintained for smaller shops.
Religious events
The 30% capacity limit is maintained for religious acts and civil ceremonies.
Phase 2 (7-20 December)
Mobility
The weekend confinement by towns will expand into a lockdown by counties (comarcas).
Bars and restaurants
Indoor capacity will increase to 50%.
Shops
This section will also involve the reopening of shopping centres at 30% and the expansion of the capacity of shops to 50%.
Culture
The capacity of theatres, cinemas and concerts will be increased to 70%.
Sports
Sports facilities such as gyms will increase capacity to 50%.
Phase 3 (21 December - 3 January)
Meetings
The maximum number of people allowed at a meeting is expected to increase from six to ten.
Mobility
Weekend mobility restrictions and the perimeter confinement will be lifted, but the nighttime curfew will be maintained.
Culture
Maximum capacity in museums, libraries and archives will be increased to 70%.
Religious events
Mximum capacity is increased to 50%.
Sports
Outdoor sports activities increase the capacity to 70%.
Phase 4 (4-17 January)
Education
It is expected that classes in high school and at universities will be face-to-face again.
Extra-curricular
All extra-curricular and leisure activities are open.
Sports
Sports competitions are back.
Culture
The limit of 500 people is extended to 1,000.
Key questions
When is the curfew lifted?
There are no plans to lift the curfew in any of the phases, although the Government has said it will consider doing so exceptionally over Christmas.
Will we be able to travel over Christmas?
Yes, there will be no more municipal, county or perimeter confinement.
What's the limit on gatherings?
From December 21, the limit will be ten people.
When will students fo back to school?
If the data evolves well, from January 4.
When do the leisure activities open?
From 4 January, all extracurricular activities will be open.