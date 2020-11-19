Lockdown easing: no mobility restrictions by Christmas

The anti-covid measures structured in four phases announced this Thursday by the Government mark the beginning of a progressive easing of restrictions that begins next Monday, November 23. Both vice-president Pere Aragonès and Government spokesperson Meritxell Budó have already warned that it is not yet a return to normality because "we're still dealing with the second wave". Find out here what you can and can't do in each of the phases.

Phase 1 (23 November - 6 December)

Mobility

No travel outside Catalonia or between municipalities at weekends. Curfew remains in place.

Bars and restaurants

They can open with a capacity of 30% from 6 am to 6 pm. After this time and until 9.30 pm, they can only serve dinner. There is a maximum of four people per group unless they are from the same coexistance bubble. Two metres must be maintained between tables. There is no limit on outdoor seating.

Education

Virtual classes are maintained at high schools and universities, except for practical classes.

Extra-curricular

Non-competitive sports activities organised at school, extracurricular activities organised by schools up to a maximum of six students per classroom and also outdoor and indoor leisure activities in groups of a maximum of six people are allowed.

Culture

Cinemas, theatres, auditoriums and concert halls may now open with a 50% capacity limit and up to 500 people. Museums, libraries, galleries and archives continue open.

Sports

Gyms can open with a limit of 30% on capacity and closed changing rooms. Open-air sports facilities will remain open with a limit on capacity of 50%. Sports activities will have a maximum of six participants. Competitions are still suspended.

Recreational activities

Children's playgrounds remain open until 8pm and indoor children's areas, bingos, casinos and gambling halls are kept closed, and major are festivals suspended.

Shops

Establishments of over 800 square metres can open, and they can use all the space with a limit on capacity of 30%. This same limit is maintained for smaller shops.

Religious events

The 30% capacity limit is maintained for religious acts and civil ceremonies.

Phase 2 (7-20 December)

Mobility

The weekend confinement by towns will expand into a lockdown by counties (comarcas).

Bars and restaurants

Indoor capacity will increase to 50%.

Shops

This section will also involve the reopening of shopping centres at 30% and the expansion of the capacity of shops to 50%.

Culture

The capacity of theatres, cinemas and concerts will be increased to 70%.

Sports

Sports facilities such as gyms will increase capacity to 50%.

Phase 3 (21 December - 3 January)

Meetings

The maximum number of people allowed at a meeting is expected to increase from six to ten.

Mobility

Weekend mobility restrictions and the perimeter confinement will be lifted, but the nighttime curfew will be maintained.

Culture

Maximum capacity in museums, libraries and archives will be increased to 70%.

Religious events

Mximum capacity is increased to 50%.

Sports

Outdoor sports activities increase the capacity to 70%.

Phase 4 (4-17 January)

Education

It is expected that classes in high school and at universities will be face-to-face again.

Extra-curricular

All extra-curricular and leisure activities are open.

Sports

Sports competitions are back.

Culture

The limit of 500 people is extended to 1,000.