Food delivery comes to the rescue of restaurants

The effects of the pandemic on the hospitality industry are still incalculable, and in the face of this uncertainty this year many chefs have turned to take-away formulas or even sending over a cook, so that great Christmas meals are not completely lost. With a result that will only be known after the holidays, these options are positioned as an economic salvation for restaurant establishments. We talked to some testimonies to know how they are organizing themselves.

"It will help pay for expenses"

At the Dos Palillos restaurant, chef Albert Raurich proposes menus for Christmas and New Year's Eve, and business meals to be delivered at home, which include oysters with sake, Wagyu tataki, and cuttlefish with caviar, among other things. "There is a third concept, which is cooking at home", he details, and explains that his staff goes to a home to finish cooking the dishes and serve the food. In addition, you can choose to eat with the restaurant's iconic crockery or with your own. Raurich warns that the take-away service "is not currently profitable", but admits that it will help them pay for expenses. As a bonus, he points out that meals at home can be enjoyed without anyone having to cook. However, he is aware that "it will never be 100% the same as in the restaurant".

The Torres brothers, who have two Michelin stars, have created both an at-home option and a to-go one, with their "best dishes" to distribute throughout the state. The brothers consider this new line "a very important aid", added the fact that, as these are ordered previously, "it is not so risky", since it allows them to buy the raw material on ready made orders. Furthermore, they stress that this option will allow many people to be able to eat a gastronomic meal "through a different experience". Despite the fact that they have just started, demand has not stopped, with many companies placing orders for their workers, and they currently have a forecast of over 1,000 boxes.

At the Nectari restaurant, chef Jordi Esteve is also offering takeaway dishes this Christmas for customers looking for "tradition". "This option will help us a little, but obviously it won't be the same", he says. According to his forecasts, this year's turnover will be around 15% compared to other Christmases. In addition, Esteve stresses that turning a gastronomic proposal into a home menu "is a bit complicated".

Similarly, the Monument Hotel, which hosts the starred Lasarte and Oria directed by Martin Berasategui, this year offers take away options. At the end of October they created the delivery line En Casa con Martín, "carefree and informal", in an idea that arose after receiving several customer orders for Christmas, as explained by the head chef, Paolo Casagrande. "This year more than ever, the situation caused by the covid will make many customers who usually celebrate some Christmas meals in a restaurant stay at home", he says. Despite the fact that the hotel's restaurants will open, Casagrande considers that this format "will be a complement to the overall turnover of the Christmas campaign". In his case, delivery has meant "setting up like another small restaurant with only kitchen service". Even so, Casagrande warns that this proposal is temporary, since meals with this format will only be served until December 31.

The pioneers of Christmas takeaway, such as Vila Viniteca, are also present, with their traditional proposal La Cocina de las Estrellas, prepared by Michelin starred chefs. This year the participants are Paolo Casagrande (Lasarte), Javier and Sergio Torres (Hermanos Torres), the chef Jordi Cruz (Abac) and Oriol Castro, Mateu Casañas and Eduard Xatruch (Disfrutar).