It's official: transition of powers to Biden administration begins

It took the Trump administration sixteen days to open the door for Joe Biden. More than two weeks since the Democrat won the presidential election, a time in which the president has swung between denial and lawsuits. And while Donald Trump still hasn't acknowledged defeat, his administration officially opened the transition process between administrations early this morning, which will allow Biden's team to access federal funds or receive classified information.

It is not a concession by Trump of Joe Biden's victory, but it is confirmation of the beginning of an unstoppable process that will culminate on January 20 with the inauguration of the 46th president of the United States. The news came after midnight, Catalan time, with a notification from the General Services administrator, Emily Murphy, who signed the document that opens the process of transfer of power. A bureaucratic and automatic step after every electoral night that this year has been delayed by pressure from the White House.

Trump, who insists that he will continue to litigate the results, has tweeted that he himself has given the indications "in the best interest of our country" and to put an end to the alleged harassment that the official would have received. Murphy, for his part, said in a letter to Joe Biden that he has concluded "independently" that the Democrat is the "apparent" winner of the election. In a statement, the president-elect's team called the decision "a necessary step to begin addressing the challenges we face, including controlling the pandemic and recovering the economy".

This Tuesday, Joe Biden will present the first members of his future administration, while Donald Trump will preside over the traditional turkey pardoning ceremony, on the occasion of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.