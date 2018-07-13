A wicked court

The extradition of Carles Puigdemont will take a while yet —assuming it ever happens— and it will be only for having allegedly misused public funds. The Schleswig-Holstein court has dismissed the Spanish judge’s request to have Puigdemont handed over to Spain and face charges of rebellion.

The German judges have failed to show any appreciation of the creativity in the writings of their Spanish counterpart, Pablo Llarena, the judge that has construed a narrative based on non-existent violence to justify pressing charges that carry a prison sentence of up to thirty years.

The German court’s ruling may bring about a paradox: the Catalan prisoners currently held on remand could be tried for offences which the Catalan president himself —their leader while they held office and they committed the alleged crimes— cannot stand trial for.

Judge Llarena has witnessed the collapse of his construction, yet he remains determined to maintain the charges and refuses to have Puigdemont handed over only for misuse of public funds. Pablo Llarena’s attempt to put pressure on Germany’s justice system has failed, they’ve slammed the door in his face, yet nothing suggests that he might prompted to reflect on the abuse of justice.

Llarena is part of the vanguard of those that find Germany’s ruling “wicked” and call for bringing back internal borders in Europe. Llarena represents the deep state that seeks a great, free Spain but will eventually make it small and petty. A Spain that is unable to gauge the extent of the democratic and institutional crisis it is facing.