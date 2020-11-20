ERC increases lead over JxCat and would win the next Parliamentary elections

Vox would enter the Catalan Parliament for the first time with between 7 and 8 deputies

2 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

A week of intense demonstrations, with three polls in a few days, drawing a picture of ERC's chances of victory in the next parliamentary elections. Both the Institute of Political and Social Sciences and the Center for Sociological Research pointed to the advantage of the Republicans, but the Center for Opinion Studies (CEO) is the only one that has risked making a prognosis of the results: ERC, with 24.4% of the votes, would obtain 36-37 seats next February 14th; JxCat would follow with 28-30 seats and 18.7% of the votes. At the top of the estimate, the two current members of the Government would reach 67 seats, which would not be enough to form a majority government and, therefore, would force them to seek alliances among the other parliamentary parties. According to the data, pro-independence would exceed 50% of the votes if ERC, JxCat and the CUP were also joined by the PDECat (50.8%).

One of the highlights of the survey is the emergence of the far right Vox in Parliament. The party polls twice as high as in July and could opt to achieve between 7 and 8 seats, generating a quadruple tie with the PP (8-9), Catalunya en Comú Podem (7-9) and the CUP (6-8). The PDECat also has options to get access Parliament with only one deputy. In between, the PSC stagnates with 22-23 seats and Cs continues falling, achieving only 13-14 seats.

The pre-campaign has been going on for weeks now and the CEO's barometer shows the effect that the disqualification of the president, Quim Torra, and his temporary replacement by the vice-president Pere Aragonès may have had. The survey was conducted in person between October 13 and November 7 to 2,000 people. Even so, it still does not ask people's opinions of Aragonès or of the pre-candidates for JxCat.

No to independence drops under 50% but remains five points above Yes

No to independence drops under 50% but remains five points above Yes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Als carrers de l'Eixample és on hi ha una concentració més alta de partícules i diòxid de nitrògen de Barcelona.

    Budó speaks of possible regional mobility during the December bank holiday but Vergés calls for caution

  2. El vicepresident, Pere Aragonès, i la consellera de la Presidència, Meritxell Budó, al ple del Parlament.

    Bars and restaurants will be able to open until 9.30 pm, with no limit on terrace capacity

  3. Representació d'un seguit de dosis de la vacuna d'Oxford

    Oxford vaccine generates a "strong" immune response in people over 65

El + vist

1

“Els 200 panettones que tenia fets a la pastisseria, els vaig vendre de cop quan...

2

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

3

Dones de 43 anys de mitjana amb símptomes durant més de mig any: el perfil més...

4

Salut proposarà que bars, cultura i esports puguin tornar a obrir a partir de dilluns

5

Mainat ha tornat a casa seva: "Han rebentat la caixa forta i s'ho han emportat tot"

6

Madrid maquilla les dades de contagis ometent milers de casos diaris

7

Troben morta a la presó la mare d'Asunta Basterra

8

Bars i restaurants reobriran fins al vespre i amb les terrasses al 100%

9

Les arrels del Vell Continent

10

Osona, en situació "alarmant": la comarca amb més contagis de Catalunya

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

280 Comentaris

2

Els que no es fan enrere

113 Comentaris

3

ERC és el partit més ben valorat i amb més capacitat per governar Catalunya,...

86 Comentaris

4

Crisi al Govern per les filtracions del pla de desescalada

76 Comentaris

5

Trapero torna a ser el cap dels Mossos

61 Comentaris

6

La Generalitat destinarà 100 milions a apujar el sou dels funcionaris

56 Comentaris

7

Menysprear els electors

54 Comentaris

8

L'aposta aeroespacial espanyola es perd a l'espai al cap de vuit minuts d'enlairar-se

54 Comentaris

9

Bars i restaurants reobriran fins al vespre i amb les terrasses al 100%

51 Comentaris

10

Dubtes sobre la baixada real de contagis a Madrid

50 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Aragonès es el candidato elegido de ERC a las elecciones del 14-F

About thirty victims of political reprisals to stand for election

Barcelona es finalista para acoger la nueva sede del Centro Europeo de Predicción

Multen i obren expedient d'expulsió a dues dones que pretenien tramitar el DNI als seus fills

Touareg R: 462 CV i etiqueta zero emissions per al Volkswagen més potent de la història