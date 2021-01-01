A 150-people rave, and three other illegal New Year's Eve parties

The strangest New Year's Eve in Catalonia will be remembered as including a rave with at least 150 people in an abandoned warehouse on a road in Llinars del Vallès. The Catalan police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra, are still intervening in this celebration that breaks the covid-19 restrictions, where there are people from several countries and many vehicles, most of them with foreign numberplates. The police are not clear about whether they will evict the participants and the head of the Mossos' superior territorial coordination police station, Commissioner David Boneta, has limited himself to saying that "they are acting with a criteria of proportionality, congruence and opportunity". The operation involves Mossos and local police forces, with public order units from the Regional Operational Resources Area (ARRO). Boneta added that so far four of the rave participants have been reported.

During this night the Mossos have also denounced three other illegal parties: one with several people in a nightclub in Cornellà de Llobregat, one in the rooms of a hotel in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda, and one with 16 people in a holiday camp in Esponellà. Boneta has defined this New Year's Eve as being "quiet". According to the provisional balance sheet, 544 complaints and 37 arrests have been made, 12 of which were for violence against women. The number of arrests for violence against women has doubled from last year, when there were six during New Year's Eve. The Minister for Home Affairs Miquel Sàmper has attributed this increase to the impact of having limited mobility due to the pandemic. "The most delicate issue is that surely there have been many more [victims of violence] that have not been reported", Sàmper warned.

Other arrests have been for sexual abuse and threats, while the rest have been for crimes against property - theft or robbery - as well as injuries, because there have been 30 incidents involving fights. The Minister wanted to highlight "the very important degree of compliance" with the restrictions, since the emergency telephone number 112 has received 20% fewer incidents than last year. The time slot with the most notifications has been between one and two in the morning. Of the 544 complaints that have been made, 90 relate to inspections of nightlife venues, restaurants and tourist accommodations. The Mossos have also made 46 traffic controls with 440 alcohol tests with 29 positives and 10 drug tests with six positives. Mobility into the Barcelona metropolitan area has fallen by 26% and out of the area by 67%.

Waiting a few days to evaluate

Sàmper has avoided evaluating if the covid-19 measures are working, after this Friday 3,607 new infections have been recorded. The Minister has ratified that the restrictions were taken "by consensus" in the Government, following the health criteria, and added that within a few days it may be assessed if they have been a mistake or a success. He also insisted that no changes in the measures are planned before the Epiphany night, despite the fact that the Procicat technical committee (the committee in charge of reviewing and applying restrictions) met this morning to analyse the evolution of the pandemic. As for the Neucat plan, regarding the snowfall risk, which is in the alert phase, it is likely that this afternoon it will be lowered to a pre-alert phase.

In Barcelona, the city's firefighters had to put out a small fire on the Montjuic mountain caused by New Year's Eve fireworks, as a spark caused a fire in some bushes. During the night, the Barcelona police reported a party in the lobby of a building with 10 people and a karaoke with 22 people. The police has reported 112 complaints for violating curfew, and 39 for not wearing a face mask.