New restrictions: what you can and can't do during the Christmas holidays

Here are all the restrictions in place in Catalonia over Christmas

The Government announced this Friday that it is tightening restrictions until January 11, but it is maintaining the exceptions for the Christmas holidays, which are December 24, 25, 26 and 31, and also January 1 and 6. These measures will be reviewed on 28 December. So far, this is what you will be allowed to do this holiday season:

Mobility

You may not enter nor leave Catalonia unless it is to visit family or work. You may move around inside Catalonia as long as you do so with those who are part of your bubble.

Family meetings

Meetings are limited to 6 people, except on December 24, 25, 26 & 31, and January 1 & 6 when up to ten people may meet. Only two coexistence bubbles may gather at any time.

Curfew

On Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve curfew is extended until 1 am and on on January 6 until 11 pm. The 10pm curfew stays in place all other days.

Bars and restaurants

They can only open to serve breakfast (from 7.30 to 9.30), lunch (from 13.30 to 15.30) and take-away dinners (from 19.00 to 22.00). Home delivery service will be allowed until 23.00. Customers will have to wear a mask and will only be able to remove it for eating or drinking. There must be a maximum of four people per table, but there can be six if they are members of the same bubble. There must be a distance of two meters between tables. There will be no limits on outdoor seating, but a 30% limit  on capacity indoors.

Trade

Shopping centres are kept open, but not the restaurants or the gyms inside these centers. The current restrictions on capacity in small shops are also maintained.

Culture

The cultural activities will continue with the same limit on capacity, 50%.

Sport

High intensity physical activities that cannot be done with a mask can only be done outdoors. The limit on capacity is maintained at 50% for outdoor events and 30% for indoor ones.

Worship centres

The 30% limit on capacity is maintained.

