Valencia: Hospitalisations rise to 2,993, of which 440 in ICU

Region registers 6,207 new positive results and 57 more deaths in the last 24 hours

1 min. Valencia Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

Contagion continues on the rise in the Valencian region, as do hospital admissions and ICU bed use. Both figures have reached a new highs this Thursday, exceeding the previous maximum registered only  yesterday. There are 2,993 people in hospital for coronavirus (the previous maximum was 2,848), of which 440 are in ICU (the previous maximum was 418).

Equally worrying are the other data made public by the Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health, such as the 6,207 new positives cases confirmed by PCR tests or antigen tests (very close to the maximum recorded last Saturday with 6,240 infected) and 57 new deaths, taking the toll to 3,522 since the start of the pandemic.

As for care homes, there are currently 98 cases (79 residents and 19 workers) and 14 deaths have been reported. Finally, 50 new outbreaks have been reported, almost all with fewer than 10 people infected.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Peter Cast, de 87 anys, en el moment de rebre aquest matí de dijous la vacuna d'Oxford/AstraZeneca a una de les primeres sis farmàcies d'Anglaterra que ofereixen el servei.

    Target of vaccinating 15 to 20 million people by summer is unachievable

  2. La Milagros Garcia, la primera persona vacunada del covid-19 a la demarcació de Lleida, durant la vacunació a la residència Balafia I, el 27 de desembre del 2020.

    Court forces incapacitated woman to get vaccinated despite daughter's refusal

  3. Ali Smith

    Ali Smith: "The real human currency is not money; it's language

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

2

El Govern aïlla els municipis durant deu dies després de Reis

3

Jennifer Aniston, criticada durament per un adorn nadalenc que ironitza amb la...

4

Confinament municipal i comerç tancat el cap de setmana: què es pot fer i què no...

5

L’‘APM?’ s’estavella

Mònica Planas Callol

6

Un Quatre Llaunes deixa en evidència un SUV modern en ple temporal de neu

7

“Hauria pogut vendre 1.000 tortells de Reis gràcies al premi, però no els hauria...

8

L’any que s’aixecaran més barreres de peatge a Catalunya

9

La nevada ja acumula més de 30 centímetres al sud i seguirà demà

10

Una vintena d'epidemiòlegs i estadístics demanen posposar la tornada a l'escola...

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

292 Comentaris

2

La decadència enyorada

95 Comentaris

3

El PSC s’encomana a Salvador Illa per intentar guanyar el 14-F

93 Comentaris

4

La falta de neveres i la inacció els festius frena el ritme de vacunació

92 Comentaris

5

Pauline Harmange: "Els homes en general no són admirables i no intentaré més...

91 Comentaris

6

El trumpisme assalta el Capitoli

90 Comentaris

7

Inés Arrimadas fitxa com a número dos per Barcelona Anna Grau, líder de SCC a Madrid

85 Comentaris

8

El Govern aïlla els municipis durant deu dies després de Reis

83 Comentaris

9

Lorena Roldán deixa Cs i se suma al projecte del PP a Catalunya

80 Comentaris

10

Catastrofisme lingüístic

76 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Las elecciones no se pueden hacer en febrero

Edició de les 23.00 de l'ARA

El Madrid fa figa i es queda sense final de la Supercopa (1-2)

Casi la mitad de los habitantes de Paüls, en el Baix Ebre, confinados por el covid

Valencia: Hospitalisations rise to 2,993, of which 440 in ICU