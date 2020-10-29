Government hands 300 million euros more in aid to sectors hit by new restrictions

Restoration and beauty centers will receive 50 million more and 50 million will go to the cultural sector

2 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The Government of Catalonia will provide new resources so that the companies most affected by the new restrictions can overcome the situation. During a press conference on Thursday, vicepresident Pere Aragonès announced an additional 300 million euros in aid to the sectors most affected by restrictions to contain the pandemic.

Thus, restaurants and beauty centres -which will remain closed beyond the initial fortnight- will receive 50 million euros more than the 40 million that the Government had initially approved. Just yesterday, the website  to request these benefits was launched and collapsed under an avalanche of requests.

On the other hand, Aragonès has also announced that 50 million euros will be granted in aid to the cultural sector, which will have to suspend all performances and shows scheduled for at least the next fortnight. This package will also include the companies and entities that teach outside the school system (language schools, dance schools, etc), since their students will not be allowed to attend, as well as federated sports clubs, which will also stop competing and training.

The rest of the resources, added Aragonès, will be used to counteract the effects of the restrictions on other affected sectors, such as industry or tourism, and it will down to the different departments to announce how exactly this aid will be distributed.

Social measures

Beyond the support package for economic sectors, the Vicepresident also explained that 200 million euro will be added to other emergency social measures such as extending the guaranteed income budget or making additional contributions to food banks. In addition, Aragonès has claimed evictions will be limited during the state of alarm and that workers in ERTE will not have to pay extra income tax because of receiving an income from two different sources (the government and their employer).

"Now is the time for a social stop, to stay at home to maintain everything that is essential: work, school, trade and work that cannot be done from home", insisted Aragonès.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Pa general de la porta del Departament d'Educació, amb les pancartes que hi ha penjat USTEC-STES.

    Teachers' unions call for more safety in classrooms

  2. La rambla d'Aragó, a Lleida, buida de gent i cotxes, el primer dia de confinament decretat

    "Critical" situation pushes Catalonia towards new lockdown

  3. Moment de la detenció de l'editor Oriol Soler a Igualada

    Fresh Spanish police op against Catalan separatists named after WW2 Battle of Volkhov

El + vist

1

El Govern tanca Catalunya i també els municipis durant els caps de setmana

2

El Govern ultima tancaments perimetrals a Catalunya

3

Troben sana i estàlvia la nena de tres anys que algú s'havia endut de l'escola a...

4

El coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora i tota l'actualitat, en directe

5

Macrooperació pel finançament del Procés

6

Confinament perimetral: què es pot fer i què no a partir d'ara (i qui podrà...

7

Rússia s'enriu del jutge i de la Guàrdia Civil: "No eren 10.000 soldats... cal...

8

Macron decreta un nou confinament d'un mes a partir de divendres

9

S'esgoten les mitges trencades que Gucci ven per 140 euros

10

Una mutació del covid-19 originada a Catalunya i l'Aragó a l'estiu s'ha estès a...

El + comentat

1

El coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora i tota l'actualitat, en directe

277 Comentaris

2

Macrooperació pel finançament del Procés

106 Comentaris

3

Rússia s'enriu del jutge i de la Guàrdia Civil: "No eren 10.000 soldats... cal...

67 Comentaris

4

El Govern tanca Catalunya i també els municipis durant els caps de setmana

53 Comentaris

5

El pressupost de la casa reial puja un 6,9%, fins als 8,4 milions d'euros

42 Comentaris

6

Illa demana perdó per haver assistit dilluns al sopar multitudinari d''El...

34 Comentaris

7

Les conjectures de la Volhov

30 Comentaris

8

Només una llei d'amnistia pot aturar això

27 Comentaris

9

Qui són els investigats en la causa pel finançament del Procés?

22 Comentaris

10

Vólkhov: la batalla de la División Azul que dona nom a la nova operació contra el...

20 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Badalona Hospital's TB vaccine to be tested in humans to prevent covid-19

Pep Brocal: “Encara hi ha moltes històries de dones per explicar”

Los estudiantes de bachillerato y FP harán más clases virtuales a partir del lunes y durante todo el trimestre

Un Barça postapocalíptic

15-day ban on cultural events sparks anger