Home Affairs announces "more effective control" on the hospitality sector

Mossos and local police have issued 1,027 fines to bars and restaurants during the last two months

3 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The Government has presented the new restrictions for this Christmas, focusing on the hospitality industry. A few hours later the Minister of Home Affairs, Miquel Sàmper, announced "more effective control" of bars and restaurants. "There will be police patrols who will only be dedicated to this", Sàmper said, who promised that from Friday on more agents will be seen. The Minister added that fines will be imposed on a tougher basis, because the dissuasive attitude that had been used until now has not been entirely effective, he admitted. Sàmper had warned in the morning that there would be tougher police controls, but he has extended the message this afternoon once he has met with the crisis committee of Home Affairs.

Catalonia restrictions: no dining out but more mobility allowed

Catalonia restrictions: no dining out but more mobility allowed

The minister has argued that since mid-October, when they applied the curfew, perimetral lockdown and other measures, the Mossos d'Esquadra (the Catalan police) and local police bodies have worked with a pedagogical intention to "not blame the population". In the last two months, officers have issued 67,000 fines, of which 1,027 were for bars and restaurants. But "for reasons of health safety", it has now been decided to be "more forceful": recommendations will be left behind, and will be turned into sanctions. "In the world of catering there has been compliance by the vast majority, but also non-compliance, which are sources of contagion", Sàmper warned.

However, the focus will not only be on the hospitality industry. the Minister has made it clear that if groups of 12 people are seen on the street, this will be "punishable", as well as the rest of the breaches of the restrictions that have been imposed for this Christmas. At this afternoon's meeting of the crisis committee of Home Affairs, there was, among others, the head of the Mossos, Major Josep Lluís Trapero, who this week had sent an internal communication to the staff in which he still avoided fining in a harsh way, because he had asked to reserve sanctions for serious cases - those of repeated non-compliance, or that put the health of citizens at risk.

New restrictions: what you can and can't do during the Christmas holidays

New restrictions: what you can and can't do during the Christmas holidays

Home Affairs will hold a meeting on Monday with the heads of the local police to coordinate this mechanism, despite the fact that Sàmper has assured that up until now they have already worked this way because half of the fines of the last two months have been imposed by municipal police bodies.

Contingut relacionat

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. El conseller de salut de la Comunitat de Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, en roda de premsa aquest divendres.

    Madrid tightens restrictions and reduces Christmas gatherings to 6 people

  2. Diverses persones amb mascareta passejant i comprant aquest dimarts al centre de Barcelona.

    Catalonia restrictions: no dining out but more mobility allowed

  3. Els avenços mèdics poden allargar la vida per sobre del que seria “desitjable”, asseguren els professionals sanitaris.

    Euthanasia finally legalised after years of citizen struggle

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

2

Catalunya suspèn els sopars als restaurants però amplia les excepcions per moure's

3

El rei Joan Carles I, ingressat per covid-19 a una clínica d’Abu Dhabi

Àlex Font Manté

4

L’estranya infecció del cervell pel covid-19

5

Educació ajorna fins a l'11 de gener la tornada a l'escola després de Nadal

6

Noves restriccions: què es pot fer i què no durant les festes de Nadal

7

El Govern ajorna a divendres l'anunci de les noves restriccions

8

Es disparen els casos al Ripollès: té la incidència més alta de Catalunya

9

Catalunya frenarà la desescalada: "Farem passos enrere sí o sí"

10

Mainat: "M'ho he anat prenent tot amb cert sentit de l'humor, però ja no en soc...

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

286 Comentaris

2

El rei Joan Carles I, ingressat per covid-19 a una clínica d’Abu Dhabi

87 Comentaris

3

Barcelona desencalla la connexió del tramvia per la Diagonal

82 Comentaris

4

Catalunya suspèn els sopars als restaurants però amplia les excepcions per moure's

82 Comentaris

5

ERC guanyaria les eleccions del 14-F amb 35 diputats però JxCat retalla...

82 Comentaris

6

Parlar català

78 Comentaris

7

El TSJC obliga que el 25% de les classes siguin en castellà a totes les escoles...

70 Comentaris

8

El rei emèrit paga 678.394 euros a Hisenda per evitar una investigació penal...

66 Comentaris

9

Catalunya frenarà la desescalada: "Farem passos enrere sí o sí"

61 Comentaris

10

Joan Canadell: “Pere Aragonès em va enganyar amb la llei de cambres”

59 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Puigdemont apuesta por un "desbordamiento democrático" para levantar la declaración de independencia del 2017

Pugen a 60 els morts a la residència Fiella de Tremp

Joan Canadell: “Pere Aragonès me engañó con la ley de cámaras”

Puigdemont aposta per un "desbordament democràtic" per aixecar la declaració d'independència del 2017

High school online P.E. class