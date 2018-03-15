Publicitat
Els aficionats del Chelsea denuncien agressions del servei de seguretat del Barça

Els incidents s'haurien produït després del partit, segons el club anglès

El Chelsea ha denunciat agressions per part dels serveis de seguretat del Barça als aficionats del club anglès. Els incidents s'haurien produït després del partit en el moment que els seguidors abandonaven l'estadi.

Diferents aficionats han utilitzat les xarxes socials per penjar vídeos on es veu com els membres de seguretat del Barça utilitzaven les porres per reduir alguns aficionats que no seguien les seves indicacions. Les imatges, però, no aclareixen exactament per quin motiu va començar la càrrega.

El Chelsea ha demanat que si hi ha més seguidors afectats que presentin les denúncies corresponents.

