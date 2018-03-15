Els aficionats del Chelsea denuncien agressions del servei de seguretat del Barça

El Chelsea ha denunciat agressions per part dels serveis de seguretat del Barça als aficionats del club anglès. Els incidents s'haurien produït després del partit en el moment que els seguidors abandonaven l'estadi.

Disgusting from "security" here in Barcelona. Couldn't wait to get the batons out. Totally unprovoked ! #BARCHE pic.twitter.com/q1v0plZz9T — Dan #10 ⚽ (@DanielCFC92) 14 de març de 2018

Diferents aficionats han utilitzat les xarxes socials per penjar vídeos on es veu com els membres de seguretat del Barça utilitzaven les porres per reduir alguns aficionats que no seguien les seves indicacions. Les imatges, però, no aclareixen exactament per quin motiu va començar la càrrega.

El Chelsea ha demanat que si hi ha més seguidors afectats que presentin les denúncies corresponents.

[1/2] The club has been made aware of some issues experienced by our supporters accessing the stadium tonight. A spokesman said: ‘We are aware of reports of incidents outside the ground before the game where a number of Chelsea fans were hurt...' — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 14 de març de 2018