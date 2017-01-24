La llista de tots els nominats als Oscars 2017

Publicitat
Avui s'han donat a conèixer la llista de les pel·lícules nominades als Oscars 2016, que encapçala 'La La Land' amb 14 candidatures. Són aquestes:

La llista dels més nominats
 
'La La Land': 14
'La llegada': 10
'Moonlight': 10
'Manchester desde el mar': 6
'Lion': 6
'Hasta el último hombre': 6

Els nominats

Millor pel·lícula

  • 'La llegada', de Denis Villeneuve

  • 'Fences', de de Denzel Washington
  • 'Hasta el último hombre', de Mel Gibson
  • 'Comanchería', de David Mackenzie
  • 'La La Land', de Damien Chazelle
  • 'Lion', de Garth Davis
  • 'Manchester desde el mar', de Kenneth Lonergan
  • 'Figuras ocultas', de Theodore Melfi
  • 'Moonlight', de Barry Jenkins

 

Millor director

  • Denis Villeneuve, per 'La llegada'
  • Mel Gibson, per 'Hasta el último hombre'
  • Damien Chazelle, per 'La La Land'
  • Kenneth Lonergan, per 'Manchester desde el mar'
  • Barry Jenkins, per 'Moonlight'

  Millor actor

  • Casey Affleck, per 'Manchester desde el mar'

  • Andrew Garfield, per 'Hasta el último hombre'
  • Ryan Gosling, per 'La La Land'
  • Viggo Mortensen, per 'Captain Fantastic'
  • Denzel Washington, per 'Fences'

Millor actriu

  • Isabelle Huppert, per 'Elle'
  • Ruth Negga, per 'Loving'
  • Emma Stone, per 'La La Land'
  • Natalie Portman, per 'Jackie'
  • Meryl Streep, per 'Florence Foster Jenkins'

Millor actor secundari

  • Mahershala Ali, per 'Moonlight'
  • Jeff Bridges, per 'Comanchería'
  • Lucas Hedges, per 'Manchester desde el mar'
  • Dev Patel, per 'Lion'
  • Michael Shannon, per 'Animals nocturns'

Millor actriu secundària

  • Viola Davis, per 'Fences'
  • Naomie Harris, per 'Moonlight'
  • Nicole Kidman, per 'Lion'
  • Octavia Spencer, per 'Figuras ocultas'
  • Michelle Williams, per 'Manchester desde el mar'

Millor guió original

  • 'La La Land'
  • 'Comanchería'
  • 'Llagosta'
  • 'Manchester desde el mar'
  • '20th Century Women'

Millor guió adaptat

  • 'La llegada'
  • 'Fences'
  • 'Figuras ocultas'
  • 'Lion'
  • 'Moonlight'

Millor documental

  • 'Foc en el mar'
  • 'I Am Not Your Negro'
  • 'O.J.: Made in America'
  • 'Life, Animated'
  • '13th'

Millor film de parla no anglesa

  • 'Toni Erdmann'
  • 'The salesman'
  • 'Tanna'
  • 'Land of mines'
  • 'A man called Ove'

Millor pel·lícula d'animació

  • 'Kubo i les dues cordes màgiques'
  • 'Moana'
  • 'La vida d'en Carbassó'
  • 'La tortuga roja'
  • 'Zootròpolis'


Millor muntatge

  • 'La llegada'
  • 'Hasta el último hombre'
  • 'Comanchería'
  • 'La La Land'
  • 'Moonlight'


Millor cançó original

  • 'Audition (The Fools Who Dream)', 'La La Land'
  • 'Can’t Stop The Feeling', 'Trolls'
  • 'City Of Stars', 'La La Land'
  • 'The Empty Chair, Jim', 'The James Foley Story'
  • 'How Far I’ll Go', 'Moana'

Millor banda sonora

  • 'Jackie'
  • 'La La Land'
  • 'Lion'
  • 'Moonlight'
  • 'Passengers'

Millor vestuari

  • 'Allied'
  • 'Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos'
  • 'Florence Foster Jenkins'
  • 'Jackie'
  • 'La La Land'


Millors efectes visuals

  • 'Deepwater Horizon'
  • 'Doctor Strange'
  • 'The Jungle Book'
  • 'Kubo and the Two Strings'
  • 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'


Millor direcció artística

  • 'La llegada'
  • 'Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos'
  • 'Hail, Caesar!'
  • 'La La Land'
  • 'Passengers'


Millor direcció de fotografia

  • 'La llegada'
  • 'La La Land'
  • 'Lion'
  • 'Moonlight'
  • 'Silence'

Millor maquillatge i perruqueria

  • 'A Man Called Ove'
  • 'Star Trek Beyond'
  • 'Suicide Squad'

Millor muntatge de so

  • 'La llegada'
  • 'Deepwater Horizon'
  • 'Hasta el último hombre'
  • 'La La Land'
  • 'Sully'


Millor mescla de so

  • 'La llegada'
  • 'Hasta el último hombre'
  • 'La La Land'
  • 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'
  • '13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi'


Millor curtmetratge

  • 'Ennemis Intérieurs'
  • 'La Femme et le TGV'
  • 'Silent Nights'
  • 'Sing'
  • 'Timecode'


Millor curt documental

  • 'Extremis'
  • '4.1 Miles'
  • 'Joe’s Violin'
  • 'Watani: My Homeland'
  • 'The White Helmets'


Millor curt d’animació

  • 'Blind Vaysha'
  • 'Borrowed Time'
  • 'Pear Cider and Cigarettes'
  • 'Pearl'
  • 'Piper'

