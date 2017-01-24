La llista de tots els nominats als Oscars 2017
ARA Barcelona
Avui s'han donat a conèixer la llista de les pel·lícules nominades als Oscars 2016, que encapçala 'La La Land' amb 14 candidatures. Són aquestes:
'Manchester desde el mar': 6
'Lion': 6
Els nominats
Millor pel·lícula
'La llegada', de Denis Villeneuve
- 'Fences', de de Denzel Washington
- 'Hasta el último hombre', de Mel Gibson
- 'Comanchería', de David Mackenzie
- 'La La Land', de Damien Chazelle
- 'Lion', de Garth Davis
- 'Manchester desde el mar', de Kenneth Lonergan
- 'Figuras ocultas', de Theodore Melfi
- 'Moonlight', de Barry Jenkins
Millor director
- Denis Villeneuve, per 'La llegada'
- Mel Gibson, per 'Hasta el último hombre'
- Damien Chazelle, per 'La La Land'
- Kenneth Lonergan, per 'Manchester desde el mar'
- Barry Jenkins, per 'Moonlight'
Millor actor
Casey Affleck, per 'Manchester desde el mar'
- Andrew Garfield, per 'Hasta el último hombre'
- Ryan Gosling, per 'La La Land'
- Viggo Mortensen, per 'Captain Fantastic'
- Denzel Washington, per 'Fences'
Millor actriu
- Isabelle Huppert, per 'Elle'
- Ruth Negga, per 'Loving'
- Emma Stone, per 'La La Land'
- Natalie Portman, per 'Jackie'
- Meryl Streep, per 'Florence Foster Jenkins'
Millor actor secundari
- Mahershala Ali, per 'Moonlight'
- Jeff Bridges, per 'Comanchería'
- Lucas Hedges, per 'Manchester desde el mar'
- Dev Patel, per 'Lion'
- Michael Shannon, per 'Animals nocturns'
Millor actriu secundària
- Viola Davis, per 'Fences'
- Naomie Harris, per 'Moonlight'
- Nicole Kidman, per 'Lion'
- Octavia Spencer, per 'Figuras ocultas'
- Michelle Williams, per 'Manchester desde el mar'
Millor guió original
- 'La La Land'
- 'Comanchería'
- 'Llagosta'
- 'Manchester desde el mar'
- '20th Century Women'
Millor guió adaptat
- 'La llegada'
- 'Fences'
- 'Figuras ocultas'
- 'Lion'
- 'Moonlight'
Millor documental
- 'Foc en el mar'
- 'I Am Not Your Negro'
- 'O.J.: Made in America'
- 'Life, Animated'
- '13th'
Millor film de parla no anglesa
- 'Toni Erdmann'
- 'The salesman'
- 'Tanna'
- 'Land of mines'
- 'A man called Ove'
Millor pel·lícula d'animació
- 'Kubo i les dues cordes màgiques'
- 'Moana'
- 'La vida d'en Carbassó'
- 'La tortuga roja'
- 'Zootròpolis'
Millor muntatge
- 'La llegada'
- 'Hasta el último hombre'
- 'Comanchería'
- 'La La Land'
- 'Moonlight'
Millor cançó original
- 'Audition (The Fools Who Dream)', 'La La Land'
- 'Can’t Stop The Feeling', 'Trolls'
- 'City Of Stars', 'La La Land'
- 'The Empty Chair, Jim', 'The James Foley Story'
- 'How Far I’ll Go', 'Moana'
Millor banda sonora
- 'Jackie'
- 'La La Land'
- 'Lion'
- 'Moonlight'
- 'Passengers'
Millor vestuari
- 'Allied'
- 'Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos'
- 'Florence Foster Jenkins'
- 'Jackie'
- 'La La Land'
Millors efectes visuals
- 'Deepwater Horizon'
- 'Doctor Strange'
- 'The Jungle Book'
- 'Kubo and the Two Strings'
- 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'
Millor direcció artística
- 'La llegada'
- 'Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos'
- 'Hail, Caesar!'
- 'La La Land'
- 'Passengers'
Millor direcció de fotografia
- 'La llegada'
- 'La La Land'
- 'Lion'
- 'Moonlight'
- 'Silence'
Millor maquillatge i perruqueria
- 'A Man Called Ove'
- 'Star Trek Beyond'
- 'Suicide Squad'
Millor muntatge de so
- 'La llegada'
- 'Deepwater Horizon'
- 'Hasta el último hombre'
- 'La La Land'
- 'Sully'
Millor mescla de so
- 'La llegada'
- 'Hasta el último hombre'
- 'La La Land'
- 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'
- '13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi'
Millor curtmetratge
- 'Ennemis Intérieurs'
- 'La Femme et le TGV'
- 'Silent Nights'
- 'Sing'
- 'Timecode'
Millor curt documental
- 'Extremis'
- '4.1 Miles'
- 'Joe’s Violin'
- 'Watani: My Homeland'
- 'The White Helmets'
Millor curt d’animació
- 'Blind Vaysha'
- 'Borrowed Time'
- 'Pear Cider and Cigarettes'
- 'Pearl'
- 'Piper'