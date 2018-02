"Anna Gabriel busca justícia": l'actualitat en 8 tuits

1. Raimundo Viejo, diputat al Congrés (En Comú Podem)

2. Joaquín Urías, professor de dret constitucional

3. Tricia Marwick, expresidenta del Parlament escocès

The man who as head of the Catalan police refused to countenance beating up old grannies, women, young and old for wishing to vote on 1Oct is threatened with sedition charges. This is Spain of 2018. You would think it was Spain of 1936. https://t.co/qN7vWqtcuT